New Mexico legislature approves new payments to offset inflation

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- The Associated Press is reporting the New Mexico legislature approved new payments to help offset inflation.

The payments will provide $500 to individual adults or $1,000 per household.

The Senate vote to send the Democratic-sponsored bill to Gov. Michelle Lujan Girsham was 35-1.

This is a breaking news story. Follow this for updates.

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

