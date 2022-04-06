New Mexico legislature approves new payments to offset inflation
SANTA FE, New Mexico -- The Associated Press is reporting the New Mexico legislature approved new payments to help offset inflation.
The payments will provide $500 to individual adults or $1,000 per household.
The Senate vote to send the Democratic-sponsored bill to Gov. Michelle Lujan Girsham was 35-1.
This is a breaking news story. Follow this for updates.
A state government that actually tries to help its people. Odd isn’t it? Ours is the exact opposite. Why?