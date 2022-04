EL PASO, Texas – Four lanes of I-10 west are closed due to a crash between two semis in far east El Paso.

The crash happened around 12:10 p.m. Thursday.

No injuries have been reported. The closure is expected to last two hours.

Traffic will be detoured at exit 39 and north onto the gateway and back onto Interstate-10 at Eastlake.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.