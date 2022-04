EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries late Thursday night.

This happened just after 11 p.m. on the 3100 block of Jefferson Ave. in central El Paso.

Police have not released any information about the victim, nor have they said if there are any suspects.

The scene was cleared before 2 a.m.