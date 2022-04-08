Skip to Content
today at 11:25 AM
Rescue underway at Franklin Mountains

EL PASO, Texas – Rescue crews say they expect a rescue effort to be extensive. A call came out at 10:16 a.m. to rescue a patient with unknown injuries.

ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. According to a tweet from the El Paso Fire Department, they are helping a female patient with a leg injury.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

