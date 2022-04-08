Rescue underway at Franklin Mountains

Combined search and rescue team members from the EPFD, EPPD and State Parks currently assisting a female patient with a leg injury at the Chuck Heinrich Park.



PIO en route. Stand by for updates. pic.twitter.com/XkY5fHEpXN — El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) April 8, 2022

EL PASO, Texas – Rescue crews say they expect a rescue effort to be extensive. A call came out at 10:16 a.m. to rescue a patient with unknown injuries.

ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. According to a tweet from the El Paso Fire Department, they are helping a female patient with a leg injury.

