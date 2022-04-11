Skip to Content
Border blockades arrive at El Paso ports of entry

EL PASO, Texas – Mexican truckers are blocking the commercial lanes at the Ysleta Port of Entry.

Channel 44 reports the truckers are upset over longer-than-normal wait times they've been experiencing since Friday.

Last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott acknowledged his call for state troopers to conduct enhanced safety inspections of commercial trucks at the border would extend wait times.

He called for the enhanced inspections as a way to reduce migrant and drug smuggling following the Biden Administration's decision to end Title 42.

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

