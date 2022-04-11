Borderland blood bank still in urgent need of donations

EL PASO, Texas -- The borderland's blood bank, Vitalant, said its supply is slowly improving.

This, after a massive drop in donations during the omicron surge, but there are concerns donations could drop again.

Carla Alexander, spokesperson for Vitalant, said more people are popping into its centers and blood drives across the El Paso and Doña Ana counties. While the situation is no longer critical, they're still not at a good level.

Alexander said with the Easter holiday coming up, the region's blood bank is concerned there could be a large drop in donations.

"If everyone who could donate, donates at least three times a year, we would never have to reach out and ask for blood that would keep us at a good steady pace the whole time," she said.

The region's blood bank said donations will help hospital patients in critical need. Alexander said it's important to have a steady supply since you never know when an emergency can happen like the mass shooting in 2019.

"It takes three days, give or take to process blood and get it back. So when something like that happens, it's the blood on the shelf that saves the lives" Alexander So if you haven't already made that decision, when you come out all you're going to be doing is trying to replace the blood that's already been used.

Vitalant is also doing antibody testing again as well.

Vitalant is incentivizing people to come out and donate during the easter holiday, giving out $10 Amazon gift cards to those who donate.

To set up an appointment or learn more, click here.