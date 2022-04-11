Two men shot in South Central El Paso

EL PASO -- Two men were injured during a shooting Monday evening in south central El Paso.

According to police the shooting took place near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Clark Drive - that near I-10 and Trowbridge - at around 7:30 p.m.

Two men were taken to the hospital with gun shot wounds, police did not say how serious the injuries were.

Police have also not said what led to the shooting or if anyone is in custody at this time.

This is a developing story and we'll continue update this story as we learn additional information.