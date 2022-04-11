WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott speaks at Border Sheriff’s Coalition meeting in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be speaking at the Border Sheriff's Coalition Spring Meeting in El Paso Monday.
Gov. Abbott will be discussing the state's border security efforts.
He's set to speak at 8:30 a.m.
Comments
6 Comments
Keep an eye out for alberto, he is a threat to the governor. Just read his past posts about our governor.
Your governor is human filth.
You are Bidenite filth. The lowest form of human s.c.u.m.
This terrorist POS should be placed in a prison cell with the rest of the racist trumpite s.c.u.m.
He is not a terrorist you nitwit. The Governor is doing a good job. He will be reelected.
Whether nitwit Char Lie Dumbo likes it or not the Governor will be reelected in a total landslide this November.