El Paso Chihuahuas are back for first home stretch of 2022 season

EL PASO, Texas -- Baseball is back in the Borderland! The El Paso Chihuahuas kick off their home opener at Southwest University Park on Tuesday.

The Chihuahuas are coming off a their first six-game series against Round Rock Express, winning three out of the six to kick off their season.

Now the Dogs are hoping for a clean sweep of upcoming series at home against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Make sure to wear your favorite red Chihuahuas gear to "redout" the ballpark. Specials include $2 Tacos and $2 12oz rotating canned beer.

First pitch of Opening Day at Southwest University Park is 6:35 p.m.

