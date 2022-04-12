El Paso City Council approves 7.2% minimum wage increase, signing incentive

EL PASO, Texas – In a unanimous vote, El Paso's City Council voted to approve a mid-year salary raise for City employees. That brings the minimum wage from $10.36 to $11.11.

The city also approved a pilot program to offer new non-uniform hires a $1,000 signing incentive. The money will be distributed in two parts. The first $500 will be given at the beginning of their employment, and the second $500 will be given after passing the City's six-month probation period. The incentive goes into effect immediately and ends on August 31, 2022.

“As we enter year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to navigate the many impacts it has had on our community from a health, financial, and operational standpoint. Through it all, we have remained agile as an organization looking for ways to improve our compensation for our employees. We are sensitive to these impacts to our workforce that includes increases to our cost of living. For this reason, we are so grateful to the City Council for yet again voting to support our workforce through this mid-year pay increase,” said City Manager Tommy Gonzalez.

“Fortunately, our strong financial management over the last 8 years has positioned our organization to be able to continue investing in our workforce. We are sincerely thankful for our employees who work hard to deliver exceptional services to our community,” said Gonzalez.