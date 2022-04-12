Police say victim was murdered on Montana

EL PASO, Texas – Police are now describing the discovery of a victim found inside an apartment on the 1800 block of Montana Sunday as murder.

The victim's identity has yet to be confirmed.

Investigators say officers responded to the apartment to do a welfare check at 2:15 p.m. Police say a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra with temporary tags was missing from the scene and unaccounted for. The tag read "47503S5". Police are asking anyone with information to call Crimes Against Persons at (915) 212-4040.