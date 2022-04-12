Santa Teresa impacted by Mexican trucker protest

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico-The Santa Teresa port of entry took a big hit as a result of Governor Gregg Abbott’s orders, despite that port of entry being located in New Mexico.

Jerry Pacheco, executive director of the Border Industrial Association tells ABC 7's the port was closed to Commercial vehicles for the better part of the day, but opened up around 5:30, commercial vehicles began crossing into Santa Teresa.

Before that, members of a trucker’s group on the Mexico side of Santa Teresa were telling drivers to hold the line and not enter the U.S. in protest of governor Abbott's orders.

However, New Mexico Law enforcement officials crossed the border into Mexico to explain governor Abbott's order was for Texas Department of Public Safety officials to inspect commercial vehicles, and no additional inspections were happening in New Mexico.

Pacheco , says he saw the slowdown of commercial vehicles crossing into Santa Teresa over the weekend in anticipation of protests against governor Abbott’s order.

That trickle then progressed to a dead halt and no commercial vehicles commercial vehicles in Texas, is not the New Mexico governor’s order.

He says that for a few hours, that lack of crossing was making an already an impact.

“We were helping to steer the commerce and keep it going. But this action today put a big disruption on that. Millions, millions (lost) for every minute that a truck is stuck at the port of entry, there’s money being lost. And that exacerbates an already strained supply chain." said Pacheco.