Former Fort Bliss soldier sentenced to 17 years in prison for producing child porn

EL PASO, Texas - Steven George Sperling, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of production of a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct and today was sentenced to 17 years in prison, according to U.S. Attorney's office.

On July 15, 2019, court documents state Sperling was an active-duty soldier at Fort Bliss when he produced a lewd video of a 2-year-old child. He was arrested on July 18, 2019, after a multi-agency investigation.

“Prosecuting dangerous sexual predators that exploit the innocence of children and cause unspeakable harm is always going to be a top priority for our office. Along with the FBI and our other valued partners in law enforcement, we remain dedicated to ensuring the safety of children in our community and online,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff.

Sperling pleaded guilty on July 14, 2021, and has remained in federal custody since his arrest.