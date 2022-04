EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Fire Department said one person was safely evacuated after a northeast El Paso apartment caught fire on Friday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. at the 3800 block of Lincoln Ave.

20 firefighters and 10 units responded to the fire. Crews were able to knock down the fire within 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.