3-year-old child abandoned at Santa Teresa border

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico -- A three-year-old child was found abandoned in Santa Teresa by New Mexico area Border Patrol agents, according to El Paso Sector Chief Gloria Chavez.

"Smugglers have no regard for human life, thankfully our agents located and rescued the toddler," said Chavez.

