3-year-old child abandoned at Santa Teresa border
SANTA TERESA, New Mexico -- A three-year-old child was found abandoned in Santa Teresa by New Mexico area Border Patrol agents, according to El Paso Sector Chief Gloria Chavez.
"Smugglers have no regard for human life, thankfully our agents located and rescued the toddler," said Chavez.
CHILD ENDANGERMENT! While responding to a call in the #SantaTeresa, NM area, agents encountered a 3-year-old child, ABANDONED! Smugglers have no regard for human life, thankfully our agents located and rescued the toddler. THANK YOU USBP agents for your determination & compassion pic.twitter.com/gebhlygQj8— Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) April 18, 2022
Comments
3 Comments
Biden and his Marxists approve of this. In fact they encourage it.
It’s all senile Joe’s fault. FJB!
Take it to the orphanage in juarez….. Take care of citizens first, except the demo/ leftists/ liberal liars