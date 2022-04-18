Free festival returns: Sun City Crit’s ‘Cyclo de Mayo’ rolls into downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The third edition of Sun City Crit's Cyclo de Mayo returns to downtown El Paso on Saturday, May 7. The day starts with amateur races at 12:30 p.m. The professionals races will begin around 7 p.m.

The event will bring dozens of men and women’s D1 professional teams from all over the United States and Mexico that include national champions, Olympians, and international athletes.

“We couldn’t be more excited about hosting so many cyclists and visitors which will have a positive impact on our hotels, restaurants, retailers and attractions,” said Jose Garcia, President/CEO of Destination El Paso.

The start/finish line will be located at Mesa and Main. The event is free. For more information click here.