McBride, Nogal fires reach one week mark; as conditions improve, resources “right-sized”

VILLAGE OF RUIDOSO, New Mexico - The Incident Management Team working on the McBride fire will begin to release resources to assist with other fires across the southwest. The decision is based on increased fire containment, and other objectives met.

The fire has burned 6,159 acres. It remains under investigation. Containment is at 80%.

All evacuations were lifted Sunday, April 17 at 10 a.m. Gavilan Canyon Road has reopened. School resumes on Tuesday, April 19.

Officials say most of the work left to be complete is along the fire's eastern edge.

Officials ask non-residents to stay out of active fire areas to allow crews safe access to the fire and surrounding areas.

Nogal Fire

Acres : 412

: 412 Cause: Downed power lines

Downed power lines Containment: 58%

58% Start Date: April 12, 2022

April 12, 2022 Personnel: 144

144 Location/Origin : Nogal Canyon, west of Capitan

: Nogal Canyon, west of Capitan Fuels: Ponderosa pine, pinon and juniper, grasses

Ponderosa pine, pinon and juniper, grasses Structures burned: 6 primary, 8 outbuildings

Firefighters are patrolling the uncontained fire perimeter to locate and extinguish hotspots.

As containment increases and goals are met, the Incident Management Team will begin releasing resources.