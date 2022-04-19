Skip to Content
Ruidoso residents look to rebuild after devastating McBride fire

RUIDOSO, New Mexico -- As property owners begin rebuilding, the scale of devastation from the McBride fire comes into focus.

The ABC-7 New Mexico Mobile Newsroom visited an R&R RV camp off of Gavilan Canyon road. The fire destroyed the entire camp.

One man said while the shock has subsided, he's still trying to figure out what he'll do next.

Douglas Siddens, the RV camp owner said some people went to Walmart only to find they wouldn't be allowed back in the canyon upon their return.

One resident said it only took minutes to burn through 15 years of memories.

