Wrong-way driver on I-10, victim in deadly head-on crash identified

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico - New Mexico State Police say an SUV driven by 28-year-old Victor Mendoza was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-10 Friday when he crashed head-on into a pick-up driven by 27-year-old Angel Acosta. Both drivers were killed in the crash.

New Mexico State Police responded to the two-vehicle collision on I-10 near the Border Patrol checkpoint west of Las Cruces just after 4:20 a.m. on July 15.

New Mexico State Police say Mendoza was not wearing a seatbelt. Mendoza and Acosta were both from Las Cruces.

State Police continue to investigate the crash.