New Las Cruces fire station replaces 55-year-old structure

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A modern fire station replaces a 55-year-old station built at 390 N. Valley Drive. The new Fire Station 3 is just south of the old station.

It's will house Engine 3 and Squad 3 as it provides emergency medical services to west Las Cruces.

“Las Cruces residents, particularly those who reside, work or commute in the west side of town, should be proud of this great public safety facility,” said Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima. “This beautiful and highly functional edifice is standing because Las Cruces voters wanted a better community and said yes to a General Obligation question in 2018.”

The new station has three apparatus bays and a capacity for 10 firefighters per shift.

“On behalf of the members of the Las Cruces Fire Department, I would like to thank our citizens who voted to make this station possible,” Las Cruces Fire Chief Jason Smith said. “It’s a modern and dynamic facility that will serve our firefighters and community for many years to come.”

Fire Station 3 cost approximately $6.2 million out of a total $35.6 million GO Bond.