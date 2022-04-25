Suspected car thief rams into El Paso Police Officer inside an unmarked police car
EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police say a man suspected in a string of car thefts rammed a stolen truck into an unmarked police car with an officer inside. The officer was not injured.
Police say the incident happened when officers with the Auto Theft Task Force approached Salvador Osvaldo Solis on Tuesday, April 19, at the 100 block of Noble in south-central El Paso.
After the crash, police say Solis got out of the stolen truck and ran from officers. He was later caught and arrested.
Solis faces a long list of charges with bonds totaling $164,000.
Charges include:
- Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, $20,000 bond issued by Judge Myers
- Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, $10,000 bond issued by Judge Myers
- Evading Arrest or Detention w/Vehicle, $10,000 bond issued by Judge Myers
- Evading Arrest or Detention, $1,000 bond issued by Judge Myers
- Execution of Multiple Traffic Warrants
Police say Solice was interviewed on Wednesday, April 20 and based on further investigation, he was charged with other vehicle thefts and unauthorized use of vehicles:
- 4/22/2022
- Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, $35,000 bond issued by Judge Reyes
- Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, $35,000 bond issued by Judge Reyes
- Theft of Property (Vehicle), $10,000 bond issued by Judge Priddy
- Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, $3,000 bond issued by Judge Estrada
- 4/23/2022
- Theft of Property (Vehicle), $25,000 bond issued by Judge Nava
- Unauthorized use of a Vehicle, $15,000 bond issued by Judge Nava
