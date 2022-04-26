El Paso City council approves feasibility study for Multi-purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center

EL PASO, Texas – In a 5 to 2 vote, El Paso City council voted to approve a feasibility study for the Multi-purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center at a cost not to exceed $798,611.

The project was approved as part of the 2012 Quality of Life Bond program.

The project has been stalled by legal challenges over the center's use as a sports arena and its location in Duranguito.

Gensler and Associates will conduct the study and explore financial models, estimates of capital and operating costs, public-private opportunities, preservation of historic buildings, and recommendations on how to safeguard dilapidated buildings.

“The award of this contract comes simultaneously as we continue talks with the opposition for a good-faith resolution of the ongoing lawsuit that has halted activity on the bond project,” City Attorney Karla Nieman said. “A current economic analysis and programming operations assessment is essential to delivering a first-class and sustainable product for the voters, who have so patiently waited for the litigation to resolve.”