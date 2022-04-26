Three arrests made in Grand View Park stabbing attack on 25-year-old El Paso man

EL PASO, Texas – Three men were arrested for the April 7 stabbing attack against a 25-year-old man. The attack happened at Grand View Park in central El Paso.

Rene Marquez, 21, and Isaiah Isaac Chavez, 29, were booked into the El Paso County Jail. Jose Antonio Flores, 25, was arrested in Oklahoma and is pending extradition. According to police, all three men are northeast El Paso residents and all were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a $100,000 bond for each.

The victim, Frank Rangel, was taken to the hospital in stable condition. An update on his condition was not provided.