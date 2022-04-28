Court documents reveal conspiracy to rob El Paso teen that ended in murder

EL PASO, Texas – Court documents obtained by ABC-7 show how three men accused of capital murder intended to rob a 15-year-old Riverside High School student.

According to the documents, 17-year-old Christopher Carrillo had been messaging 15-year-old Kevin Gonzalez minutes before his death.

Investigators say Carrillo somehow convinced Gonzalez to meet him, Jorge Juarez, and another juvenile.

Gonzalez was seen on surveillance video leaving his home after 4 p.m. on April 22.

When he arrived at 7660 Alameda, he was ambushed by two men who assaulted and stabbed him, then left in a white 4-door car going south on Midway.

According to the documents, Carrillo admitted he conspired to rob Gonzalez because Gonzalez had posted pictures of money on his Instagram account.

According to the plan, Carrillo would split the money evenly between all three conspirators.

Court documents show after Gonzalez was attacked, he tried to get help from motorists at the intersection of Alameda and Midway. He tried to get inside a car before falling to the ground.

Witnesses attempted to help Gonzalez and called 911.

Carrillo, Juarez and a juvenile are each charged with capital murder.