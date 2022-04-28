Programming note for ABC-7: Thursday, Friday

EL PASO, Texas – There are some programming changes to note on ABC-7 for Thursday, April 28 and Friday, April 29.

On Thursday, ABC-7 will air ABC-7 at 4, ABC-7 at 5 and World News Tonight during their regularly scheduled times.

However, ABC-7 at 6 will not air to make room for the 2022 NFL Draft AT 6 p.m.

On Friday, ABC-7 at 4 will be the primary afternoon newscast for local news. World News Tonight with David Muir will air at 4:30 p.m.

The 2022 NFL Draft starts at 5 p.m. on Friday. Entertainment Tonight will air at 9:30 p.m at the conclusion of the NFL Draft.