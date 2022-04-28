Woman accused of flinging her urine at El Paso Police Officer, threatening to kill an officer

EL PASO, Texas – A 24-year-old woman is accused of flinging her urine at an El Paso police officer at the El Paso County jail.

Joshanae Iman Mcwhorter of Northeast El Paso was charged with obstruction or retaliation, harassment of a public servant, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

Police say it all started on Monday when officers responded to a minor vehicle accident. Officers say they saw Mcwhorter yelling at a person inside a corner store at 9430 Dyer.

Police say as they tried to talk to Mcwhorter, they noticed she was intoxicated. They say she kept yelling, refused to cooperate and resisted arrest.

Police say she was first taken to the Northeast Regional Command center when she made death threats against an officer.

Police say it was when she was taken to the El Paso County jail that she urinated on an object and threw her urine at a police officer.