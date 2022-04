EL PASO, Texas – The fire department says eight people were hit by the same car. It happened Thursday just after 6 p.m. near Pebble Hills and Tierra Blanda Drive.

When an ABC-7 crew arrived at the scene, one person was inside the car involved in the crash.

Police have not said what led up to the crash.

Fire officials say the 8 people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.