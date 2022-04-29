Dispute ends in hail of gunfire; two Las Cruces neighbors charged with federal firearms charges

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Two Las Cruces neighbors have been charged with federal firearms charges after an April 17 dispute on Nevada St.

According to investigators, 50-year-old Pablo Vargas hosted a party when 40-year-old Ruben Martha returned home with his girlfriend and adult daughter.

As Martha tried to make his way down the busy street to his home, investigators say an "angry exchange" occurred with objects thrown at Martha's and his daughter's car. A bottle reportedly struck the daughter.

Investigators say a friend of Martha arrived after learning what happened, and gunfire erupted. Martha's friend was struck and fled the scene.

Investigators then say Martha retrieved a shotgun as Vargas and others fired toward Martha's home.

Investigators say there were 20-to-30 rounds exchanged in the confrontation. Martha was struck in the chest.

Vargas was convicted in 1997 of shooting at or from a motor vehicle.

Martha was convicted in 2000 of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal damage to property. In 2007 Martha was convicted of shooting at a dwelling, aggravated assault, and felon in possession.

Vargas and Martha will remain in custody pending their arraignment and detention hearings.