EL PASO, Texas – Fort Bliss officials say a Fort Bliss soldier who had been reported missing has been accounted for.

Jayson Acido, 24, was last seen on April 27 at 5 p.m.

The missing alert was issued Friday at 12:11 p.m. But as of 3:30 p.m., he appears to have been located.

Law enforcement believed he may have been a threat to himself. There is no word on his condition.