‘Get rid of it’: El Paso DEA encourages residents to dispose of old medicine during Drug Take Back Day

EL PASO, Texas -- National Prescription Drug Take Back Da is this Saturday and the El Paso Division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is asking everyone to participate.

The day is aimed at preventing addition and reducing overdose deaths. This comes as overdose deaths across the country rose drastically, up 16 percent from last year according to the agency.

During Drug Take Back Day you can anonymously drop off your prescription drugs, which is the best way to dispose of them said Emily Christenberry, a clinical assistant professor at UTEP's school of pharmacy.

She said it's important to take part in Drug Take Back Day to make sure your expired prescriptions aren't getting into the hands of your kids or pets.

"When you're cleaning out your medicine cabinet, look on the prescription bottle, or if it's an over the counter product, it's usually stamped on the bottle or label as well, to see when it expired," Christenberry said. "If anything has already expired, or is expiring within the next three months, I would recommend to get rid of it."

If a child or pet does unfortunately get a hold of them, call poison control immediately she added.

On Saturday you can bring in any solid forms of prescription drugs like tablets, capsules, patches. You can also bring in vapes and cartridges but the lithium batteries must be removed.

Liquids, syringes and other sharps, as well as illicit drugs will not be accepted.

Drug Take Back Day run from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.. There are 10 locations alone in El Paso for you to choose from including the DEA office, UTEP, EPISD's main office just to name a few.

To look for a location near you, click here.