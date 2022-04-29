Man arrested, victim identified in west El Paso shooting
EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police say a 'verbal altercation' at Lloyd's Pub preceded a shooting in west El Paso early Thursday morning.
The shooting happened on the 6200 block of Dew Drive just about a mile away from Coronado High School.
Police say 21-year-old Matthew Romero shot 30-year-old Bryan Otherson.
Romero was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $150,000.
Otherson was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.
Is that shooting number one for this weekend?