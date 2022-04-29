Man arrested, victim identified in west El Paso shooting

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police say a 'verbal altercation' at Lloyd's Pub preceded a shooting in west El Paso early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened on the 6200 block of Dew Drive just about a mile away from Coronado High School.

Police say 21-year-old Matthew Romero shot 30-year-old Bryan Otherson.

Romero was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $150,000.

Otherson was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.