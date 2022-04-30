Skip to Content
Two people taken to the hospital after shooting in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – Two people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning with gunshot wounds after a shooting in east El Paso. 

According to the El Paso Police Department, the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Saturday. 

The shooting happened on the 1400 block of N. Zaragoza. 

The victims were taken to Del Sol Medical Center, but their conditions are unknown. 

Police officials said no arrests have been made at this time and the investigation continues. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates. 

