Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 3:43 AM
Published 3:31 AM

Crews quickly extinguish overnight brush fire in El Paso’s Lower Valley

Crews extinguish an overnight fire on the 7200 block of Dale Rd.
Enrique Dueñas-Aguilar/EPFD
Crews extinguish an overnight fire on the 7200 block of Dale Rd.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in El Paso's Lower Valley early Monday morning.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on the 7100 block of Dale Road. That's a few blocks from the EPCC Valle Verde Campus.

The spokesman for the fire department tweeted that the fire mainly spread in a vacant lot. Ten units and 27 firefighters responded.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Top Stories

Mauricio Casillas

El Paso native Mauricio Casillas co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content