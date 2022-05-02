Crews quickly extinguish overnight brush fire in El Paso’s Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in El Paso's Lower Valley early Monday morning.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on the 7100 block of Dale Road. That's a few blocks from the EPCC Valle Verde Campus.

The spokesman for the fire department tweeted that the fire mainly spread in a vacant lot. Ten units and 27 firefighters responded.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.