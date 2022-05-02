Las Cruces man pleads guilty to producing child pornography

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A 28-year-old man has pleaded guilty to production of child pornography.

According to federal investigators, on May 7, 2021, Sean Patrick Fosler recorded a video of an eight-year-old child engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Investigators say Fosler appears in the video engaged in sexual conduct. They also say Fosler admitted to using Snapchat to send the video to someone in Texas.

Fosler will remain in custody pending his sentencing, which has not been scheduled.