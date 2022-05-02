Politico reports US Supreme Court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON -- Politico is reporting the Supreme Court has voted to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, citing an initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito.

The article reports that the court's holding will not be final until published, likely in the next two months.

In the draft, Justice Alito says, "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had some damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division."

According to Politico, four of the other Republican-appointed justices - Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett had voted with Alito in the conference after hearing oral arguments in December.

Planned Parenthood responded to the Politico report in a tweet saying, "Let's be clear: This is a draft opinion. It’s outrageous, it’s unprecedented, but it is not final. Abortion is your right — and it is STILL LEGAL."