Dental services at reduced cost open for appointments during community clinic week

EL PASO, Texas – A community clinic this week will offer reduced-cost dental care services as part of National Dental Care Month.

The services will be provided at the Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic at 222 Rick Francis Street. The clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, May 4, and Friday, May 6 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Those interested in making an appointment can call 915-215-6700.

The services include diagnostic and preventative dental care including dental exams, X-rays and sealants.

Patients with more complex cases will be scheduled for a follow-up appointment this summer.

The clinic is being sponsored by the Marathon Petroleum Foundation.