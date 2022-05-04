El Paso City Council to vote on establishing commission or board to protect women’s rights
EL PASO, Texas – In response to the leaked US Supreme Court indicating justices would overturn Roe V. Wade; District 7 Representative Henry Rivera has introduced an item at Tuesday's council meeting to establish a Women's Commission or Board focus on women's equality and protecting women's rights.
The item is co-sponsored by City Representatives Peter Svarzbein, District 1, Alexsandra Annello, District 2 and Cassandra Hernandez, District 3.
“Women’s freedom to choose over their own body is a fundamental right and should be protected,” said City Representative Henry Rivera, District 7. “NO person or government entity should control or threaten women’s rights. Men need to unite and support women because actions taken against women’s rights affect everyone.”
The item is set to go to City Council for a vote on Tuesday, May 10 at 9 a.m.
Leftists pandering for votes.
Thanks to the SCOTUS leak and the leftist’s reaction now we know who the local baby killers are. 68 million babies have been aborted since 1973.
Rivera is an idiot. Men are the cause of woman getting abortions. Most are too cheap to pay for it.
Where is the commission in protecting unborn babies? Do they even have rights?
‘establish a Women’s Commission or Board focus on women’s equality and protecting women’s rights.’
–
To accomplish what and get what results? I’m not against it per se but that the h3ll does it even mean?