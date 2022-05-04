El Paso DEA concerned teen illicit drug use could increase this year

EL PASO, Texas -- While the grip of the pandemic begins to ease there are concerns that other, harmful trends are starting to grow. Drug enforcement officials are concerned teens will begin to use illicit drugs even more.

"Unfortunately, overdose deaths with the counterfeit pills and synthetic illicitly made fentanyl has not decreased," said Carlos Briano, public information officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration El Paso Division.

And neither has overall illicit drug use. Seizures in methamphetamine, cocaine, and especially fentanyl in the El Paso area spike drastically from 2021 to 2021.

Fentanyl seizures specifically already nearing last years numbers and it's only the beginning of May.

Courtesy of DEA El Paso Division. These figures only show what's been seized by El Paso office agents, not the entire division which oversees West Texas and New Mexico.

A study from the University of Michigan revealed that teen drug-use was down nationwide last year, but Briano said that as the summer approaches, the DEA is concerned that illicit drugs could get into the hands of your teens.

"We want to make sure that parents have open honest conversations with their kids about the dangers," Briano said. "When you and I were their age, experimentation with drugs could lead to at worst (was) a night at the hospital. But now experimentation can actually kill."

There are many resources for parents to start the conversation with there teens and kids about doing drugs including the ones listed below: