Spotlight on Mom: Becoming a better mom through self-care

EL PASO, Texas – Self-care is an essential part of being a Mom for Darina Shannon. She uses a calming deep breathing technique when things get too hectic to keep up with her 7-year-old twins.

Shannon says she was hooked on the self-care journey on day one of class at Energy by Nanea.

The sessions involved spin, weights, yoga, meditation, stretching and mindfulness.

The sessions align your physical activity to work in conjunction with improved mental and emotional stability.

When she's not training, Nanea says she cares for her family, a 14-year-old Ani and 16-year-old Narig, and her mother, who's battling brain cancer.

"Life isn't easy and we all share that. We all have something in our lives. Whether you're dealing with a loss in your family or trouble with the children or spouses, it all comes down to dealing with stress and knowing that whatever it is, you'll get over it," said Nanea.

All week leading up to Mothers' Day, ABC-7 highlights five hard-working El Paso moms for a special segment called "Spotlight on Mom."

Mattress Firm is donating a full master bedroom suite for one local mom. To enter the contest, submit a photo by visiting kvia.com/play and clicking on the "Spotlight on Mom" story.

The winner will be selected at random and announced on Friday, May 6.