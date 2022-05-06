Kitchen fire at Peter Piper Pizza in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas – A fire broke out at a Peter Piper Pizza restaurant at 12120 Montana if far east El Paso.
The El Paso Fire department says 80 customers were evacuated. The fire was knocked down. One patient was treated for smoke inhalation, according to fire officials.
Reports of the fire started just before 5:30 p.m.
A fire minutes ago, EPFD crews responded to a condition 1 kitchen fire at the Peter Piper Pizza on the 12000 block of Montana Ave.— El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) May 6, 2022
