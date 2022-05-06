Police say woman broke into apartment while residents were still inside

EL PASO, Texas – A woman broke into an occupied apartment through a bedroom window moments after banging and yelling at the front door, according to El Paso police.

Police say the apartment's resident refused to open the front door and told the woman to leave.

Police say, the resident and another person fled after Alividrez broke in.

Investigators say it happened May 5 just before 1 am at 2100 Wedgewood.

Police arrested 30-year-old Miriam Alvidrez who was located by officers in a nearby apartment.

Alvidrez was charged with burglary of habitation. Her bond was set at $20,000.