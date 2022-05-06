Surveillance on a wanted subject leads to two arrests in San Elizario

EL PASO, Texas – Police searching for a wanted subject ended up making two arrests in San Elizario. El Paso police say officers with the Mission Valley Regional Command were conducting surveillance on Angelo Jose Owings on April 5.

Police say Aaron Joseph Villa arrived to pick up Owings from a home on the 1000 block of Jute in San Elizario.

Police said when the car stopped, they made contact with the two men. They found firearms, controlled substances, and stolen property in the car through their investigation.

Owings, 17, was charged with unlawful carry of a weapon, possession of controlled substance, 2 counts of burglary of a vehicle, and credit card or debit card abuse.

Villa, 23, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance.