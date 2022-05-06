Water advisory lifted for William Beaumont Army Medical Center

FORT BLISS, Texas -- Test results for water quality at the new William Beaumont Army Medical Center are within drinking standards and considered safe according to Fort Bliss public affairs.

Fort Bliss announced on April 6 that the water was not safe to drink after staff members found debris in the water.

According to a news release, the water advisory was in effect for 30 days and issued out of an abundance of caution for the patients, staff and highly sensitive medical equipment at the hospital.

“At William Beaumont, we always put the safety of our patients and staff first,” said Col. Brett Venable, commander of the William Beaumont Army Medical Center and Director of the El Paso Market. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding while the water advisory was in effect.”