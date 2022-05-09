Skip to Content
WATCH: Missing hiker’s body found in Franklin Mountains

EL PASO, Texas – A search for a missing hiker in the Franklin Mountains has led to the discovery of the hiker's body. According to fire officials, the victim was male. The hiker's car was found at Ranger Peak.

The search has now turned into a recovery operation. Police will take over the investigation.

The person was reported missing Sunday.

Combined Search and Rescue crews respond responded to Kingery Dr. And Robinson Ave.

