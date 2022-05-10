Man found guilty of murdering 27-year-old woman at northeast El Paso party sentenced

EL PASO, Texas – A man found guilty in the murder of a woman at a northeast El Paso Party could serve as many as 17 years in prison.

Martriel Price was found guilty in the murder of 27-year-old Alejandra Silva on Monday.

Price was sentenced to 19 years for the murder, six years for aggravated assault, ten years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and four years for unlawful gun possession by a felon. The sentences will run concurrently.

Price is being credited with 671 days of time served.

Silva was killed during a party on Genie Drive in Northeast El Paso in June of 2020.

Police say four men arrived at the party looking for a person named Kay and they were confronted by several people at the party. Shots were fired and Silva was shot in the head while standing on the home's patio.

A trial for another murder suspect, Chris Thomas Justin Lajes is scheduled to start on Sept. 30.

Nasir Dante Gillespie accepted a plea deal last Wednesday.