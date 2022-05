SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- Two people were sent to the hospital after a two-car crash in Sunland Park.

The Sunland Park Fire Department said one person was transported by helicopter to University Medical Center in El Paso. The other was taken by ambulance.

The crash happened at Pete Domenici and Highway 9 around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

First responders have not given any updates on the conditions of the people taken to the hospital.