Court documents reveal Wells Fargo robber made off with about $1,900

EL PASO, Texas – The man accused of robbing the downtown Wells Fargo Bank on April 18 made off with approximately $1,900, according to documents obtained by ABC-7.

Investigators say a tip on April 20 from United Bank of El Paso officials indicated a black male had been seen entering the bank there on April 18 at 1:06 pm. Officials say the man walked into the bank, looked around the lobby, and then walked out. As he was leaving, investigators say he pushed the wrong side of the revolving glass door with his bare hand.

Investigators say he was wearing the same clothes and face-covering as the man who robbed the Wells Fargo Bank at 1:15 p.m.

Court documents indicate Neal told a Wells Fargo bank teller he was robbing her and was armed. Investigators say the teller provided Neal with $1,910 in US currency, out of fear for her life.

The El Paso Police department ran the handprint from the United Bank of El Paso through a law enforcement database. That turned up a match to Tensley Antwuane Neal.

Neal had been arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico in March of 2022 for armed robbery and had been released on his own recognizance.

Officials announced Neal's arrest on April 18.