Fugitive arrested at Bridge of the Americas for sexual assault of a child

EL PASO, Texas -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a Mexican citizen for an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a child Saturday.

According to CBP, the 47-year-old man was entering the U.S. from Mexico when questioning led to the discovery of the outstanding warrant.

“CBP’s primary mission is homeland security, however as we conduct our inspections CBP officers will often encounter people who are wanted by law enforcement,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “These apprehensions also protect our communities.”

CBP officers arrested the man and turned him over to local authorities.