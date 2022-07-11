New Mexico Department of Health reports first probable monkeypox case

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- The New Mexico Department of Health is reporting a probable case of monkeypox. Health officials say the patient returned from out-of-state travel and was likely exposed through contact.

The individual, who was not identified, is said to be doing well and isolated at home.

“Monkeypox is a very rare disease in the United States, and it’s important to keep in perspective that monkeypox does not spread as easily among people,” said Acting Department of Health Secretary, David R. Scrase, M.D.

At an El Paso County Commissioners meeting, Dr. Hector Ocaranza was asked about Monkeypox in El Paso. He said they have not identified a case here, but they are watching it closely.