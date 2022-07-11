Officials investigate desert discovery of two bodies

UPDATE-- Officials confirm the victims were both women, one in her late teens, one in her late twenties. The Sunland Park Fire Chief commented that they were found in an area where migrants commonly cross into the United States. He says the bodies were in a state of decomposition.

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- The Sunland Park Fire Department is reporting the discovery of two bodies in the desert off Highway 9.

According to a Facebook post, the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Department, Border Patrol and the office of the medical investigator worked together to recover the bodies.

DASO and Border Patrol are investigating.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.